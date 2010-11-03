I just finished reading Do More Faster. My friends Brad Feld and David Cohen, who founded Techstars, took all the lessons and mentorship that is provided to the teams in the Techstars program and put it together into a book.



Do More Faster is part entrepreneurship textbook and part startup torah/bible. If you start companies or want to do that in the future, Do More Faster is a book you need to read and own.

Here’s the hardback version and here’s the kindle version.

Speaking of Techstars, they coming to NYC this winter. They will run the full Techstars program from early January to early April in a loft space right off Union Square. Here’s a link to a full description of the Techstars NYC program including a list of mentors, including yours truly.

If you have a startup and are just getting going and could use some mentorship and a little bit of capital, you should seriously consider applying to Techstars NYC. And read Do More Faster too.

Read more posts on Fred Wilson »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.