It's Official: Couples That Have More Money Also Have More Problems

Photo: Miss Molly G. Willikers via Flickr

Do money-hungry, materialistic couples have better marriages? No way (via Eurekalert):The researchers’ statistical analysis showed that couples who say money is not important to them score about 10 to 15 per cent better on marriage stability and other measures of relationship quality than couples where one or both are materialistic.



“Couples where both spouses are materialistic were worse off on nearly every measure we looked at,” said Jason Carroll, a BYU professor of family life and lead author of the study. “There is a pervasive pattern in the data of eroding communication, poor conflict resolution and low responsiveness to each other.”

The findings will be published Oct. 13 in the Journal of Couple & Relationship Therapy.

And, to boot, they also fought about money more:

For one in five couples in the study, both partners admitted a strong love of money. Though these couples were better off financially, money was often a bigger source of conflict for them.

Want to learn more? Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or RSS.

Related posts:

Does materialism lead to unhappiness? If so, why?

What happens when you evaluate students by gratefulness and materialism?

Are secure people less materialistic?

Permalink [Leave a comment »

Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.