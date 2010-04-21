Do Lingering Paulson Fears Explain Why Gold Hasn't Filled The Goldman Gap?

The stock market has completely filled the Goldman Sachs (GS) gap, with the S&P rallying to 1206, which is where it was before the charges were announced.



But gold hasn’t come back.

Remember, right after the charges, gold tanked on fears that John Paulson, if things got really ugly, could have to liquidate his long gold fund (which, according to reports, hasn’t done that stellar), which owns a lot of the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD).

Anyway, gold hasn’t filled the Goldman gap like stocks have. Are lingering fears about Paulson the reason why?

Don’t miss: The complete guide to Goldman winners and losers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.