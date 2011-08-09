Do Lefties Make More Money?

Bill is a leftie

Photo: CBS 60 Minutes

Left-handed males earn significantly more than righties, according to a fascinating IFS paper, perhaps due to enhanced creativity.But for unknown reasons left-handed females earn less than average.



This paper provides the first estimates of the effects of handedness on hourly earnings. Augmenting a conventional earnings equation with an indicator of left handedness shows there is a well determined positive effect on male earnings with non-manual workers enjoying a slightly larger premium. These results are inconsistent with the view that left-handers in general are in some sense handicapped either innately or through experiencing a world geared towards right-handers. The results for females however reveal the opposite, left-handed females are paid significantly less. This is consistent with some psychological evidence which suggests that left-handed males have particular talents such as enhanced creativity and some evidence on brain morphology which also suggests advantages for left-handed males.

Source: “The economic consequences of being left-handed: some sinister results” from Institute for Fiscal Studies, IFS Working Papers, W06/07.

You should follow me on Facebook here or on Twitter. You’ll find content there I don’t post anywhere else. You can also subscribe via email or RSS. Check out the blog’s most popular posts of all time.

Digests of posts:

Things you didn’t know about sex

How to quickly and easily improve your life

Things you didn’t know about sports

Things you didn’t know about happiness

Things you didn’t know about lies, liars and detecting lies

Things you didn’t know about negotiation, persuasion and influence

Things you didn’t know about marriage and relationships

Permalink [Leave a comment »





Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.