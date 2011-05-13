Why The Heat Are More Than A Match For Bulls... If The Bulls Even Make That Far

Photo: AP

The griddle on which LeBron James and the Miami Heat scorched the Boston Celtics has not yet cooled, but FOXSports.com’s Jason Whitlock is already baiting the anti-Heat community into another crusade with a column headlined “Heat no match for Bulls.”Big W.H.I.T. got this guppy to bite. (Thanks to Russ Bengtson for the tip.) An analysis of the column follows.



Click here to continue the column–>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.