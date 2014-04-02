Super-Viral Site Upworthy Is About To Fill Up With Ads Thanks To Unilever [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Upworthy is running native ads that fit with its social-minded vision. It’s doing a campaign with Unilever with a curated section promoting Unilever’s Project Sunlight, a charity campaign focused on ensuring children around the world live to their fifth birthdays.

Danish travel company Spies Rejser has an interesting campaign to get people to travel more. Citing Denmark’s 27-year low birthrate, Spies Rejser encourages people to go on vacation — and maybe conceive — under the tagline “Do It For Denmark!” According to Spies Rejser, 10% of Danish children are conceived while their parents are away on vacation.

Wunderman acquired FusePump, a London-based company that takes product data from e-commerce sites and uses it to improve advertising campaign.

Hulu hired Warner Horizon evp Craig Erwich to be its svp head of content. At Warner Horizon, Erwich oversaw development, content, and business operations.

AKQA is asking for submissions for its annual Future Lions competition for advertising students. Nominations can be submitted at futurelions.com by April 21.

Arnold is cutting about 20 staffers.

Mike’s Hard Lemonade is moving to an all-digital marketing strategy.

BetaBeat explains Disney’s acquisition of YouTube network Maker Studios.

