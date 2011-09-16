Internet Job Searches Are The Quickest Way To Find Work

Photo: orangejack via flickr

Previous studies found Internet job searches meant longer spells of unemployment. Now it looks like searching for a job online cuts time out of work by 25%:While the Internet has been found to reduce trading frictions in a number of other markets, existing research has failed to detect such an effect in the labour market. In this paper, we replicate Kuhn and Skuterud’s (2004) study – which found that Internet job search (IJS) was associated with longer unemployment durations in 1998/2000 – using comparable data from a decade later. We find that IJS now appears to be effective: it reduces individual workers unemployment durations by about 25 per cent. This finding is robust to controls for workers AFQT scores and detailed indicators of Internet access. IJS appears to be most effective in reducing unemployment durations when used to contact friends and relatives, to send out resumes or fill out applications, and also to look at ads. We detect no effect of IJS on wage growth between jobs.



Source: “Is Internet Job Search Still Ineffective?” from IZA DP No. 595

Follow Barking Up The Wrong Tree on Facebook, Twitter or RSS.

Related posts:

The secret to getting a job

Afraid of losing your job? Then you need to be.

What’s worse: losing your job or being afraid of losing your job?

Would there be more jobs if there was less traffic?

Are Good-Looking People More Employable?

How to quickly and easily improve your life

What personality traits predict higher income and job satisfaction?

How much does income affect job satisfaction? And how much does job satisfaction affect income?

Does Performance Pay Increase Job Satisfaction?

Is this why we can do fun stuff for hours but work stresses us out?

Why you can’t work at work

Here’s why your boss is incompetent

Should you kiss arse at work if you’re not good at it?

Permalink [Leave a comment »





Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.