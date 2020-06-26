'Do I already have HBO Max?': How to access HBO Max if you already qualify for a subscription

nikkimeel/Shutterstock You might already have an HBO Max subscription without signing up for one.

You already have access to HBO Max at no extra cost if you’re subscribed to HBO Now or to HBO through a participating provider.

If you subscribe to HBO Now, the app will be automatically replaced by HBO Max, if it hasn’t already.

HBO Max is a premium streaming service that bundles all of HBO together with exclusive and licensed movies, television shows, and more.

HBO recently introduced HBO Max, its new premium streaming service that promises all of HBO programming together in one place, plus exclusive movies and TV.

But if you’ve been scratching your head wondering how HBO Max fits with the rest of HBO’s streaming services, you’re not alone.

There are three distinct versions of HBO: HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO Max, and the differences aren’t immediately obvious:

HBO Go: The on-demand version of HBO, this streaming service has been around since 2010 and is available at no extra cost to anyone who buys HBO as part of their cable package. HBO has plans to completely shut down the app by July 31, 2020.

The on-demand version of HBO, this streaming service has been around since 2010 and is available at no extra cost to anyone who buys HBO as part of their cable package. HBO has plans to completely shut down the app by July 31, 2020. HBO Now: HBO Now offered essentially the same programming as HBO Go, but as a standalone streaming service. Currently, HBO is also in the midst of replacing HBO Now with HBO Max.

HBO Max: This new service includes all the content usually delivered by HBO Go and HBO Now, but includes additional TV shows and movies for a much more expansive library of programs you can stream from the HBO Max app on your phone, tablet, or compatible smart TV.

What with the different versions and timelines, it’s ok to still be confused. The point is, It’s entirely possible that you already have HBO Max even if you didn’t explicitly sign up for it. And if you don’t yet, it’s possible you will in the near future. Here’s what you need to know.

How to access HBO Max if you are an HBO channel subscriber



If you subscribe to HBO through a participating cable or digital provider, you automatically have access to HBO Max and no longer need to use HBO Go, which HBO Max effectively replaces with a larger library of content.

To get HBO Max, simply go to play.hbomax.com, or install the HBO Max app on your iPhone via the App Store, Android using Google Play, or on a compatible smart TV (use your TV or media player’s channel store to find and install HBO Max). Then sign in using your provider’s credentials. If you are subscribed to HBO through any of these providers, you have HBO Max access:

Apple TV

AT&T TV

Cox

DirecTV

Hulu

Optimum

Spectrum

Verizon FIOS

Infinity

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The HBO Max app is included with your subscription to HBO though many service providers.

How to access HBO Max if you are an HBO Now subscriber



If you subscribe to HBO Now, you have been automatically upgraded to HBO Max if you subscribed to HBO Now directly through HBO or are billed though one of these providers:

Apple

Google Play

Samsung

Optimum

Verizon FIOS

Consolidated Communications

Liberty Cablevision

You don’t need to do anything to take advantage of HBO Max – even the app will be replaced with HBO Max for you automatically when your device performs its regular automatic updates.

If your provider isn’t in that list, it means that HBO hasn’t yet established a deal with your provider to carry HBO Max. If you want HBO Max, you can choose to subscribe to HBO Max on your own(it costs $US15 per month after a seven-day free trial), or wait for your provider to get added to the list.

