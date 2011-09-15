Do happier employees give companies better returns?





<div class=”posterous_quote_citation”>via flickr.com</div>

Fortune’s “Best Companies to Work for in America” is also a list of companies that overperformed:

Corporations listed in Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For in America” had equity returns that were 3.5% per year higher than those of their peers, indicating that employee satisfaction correlates positively with shareholder returns, says Alex Edmans of the Wharton School.

Source: Harvard Business Review

