'Do Expedia points expire?': How to earn Expedia points and figure out when they will expire

Expedia points don’t expire as long you’ve made a qualifying purchase or redemption at least once every 18 months.

Expedia account holders can earn points for eligible bookings, so long as they purchase their travel while logged into their account.

Expedia members must also complete the trip they purchased to earn the travel points.

Expedia’s rewards program helps those on a budget or who frequently bounce between travel brands save more on their future trips. Like most loyalty programs, it does this by awarding you points for buying various elements of your travel.

Expedia allows its customers to earn points specifically on flights, hotels and rental cars for eligible bookings. The points have no cash value, but can be applied towards covering the cost of a trip so long as it’s booked while the Expedia member is logged into their account on their computer or mobile phone.

How to earn Expedia points and figure out when they will expire

Upon purchasing your trip, the points will appear in the account as “pending” until you take the trip, stay in the hotel, or use the rental car.

Pending points cannot be used, but once the points are deposited into your account, you can redeem them to pay for flights, bookings at Expedia Rate hotels, on Expedia rate “Pay now” cars, and combination vacation packages for flight and hotel accommodations. Rewards members can also put their points towards the cost of “Things to Do” activities, purchased through Expedia ‘s site.

Kelly Laffey/Business Insider Click on the points logo in the top left to see how many points you have.

Users earn one point for every five US dollars spent on flights and earn two points for every dollar spent on hotels, activities, services, and a host of vacation packages. That includes the combinations of hotel and air, flight and car, hotel and car, and hotel, air, and car bookings. Various combinations of hotel, air, car, and activities booked via the vacation packages tab, cruises, and stand-alone rental cars can also earn awards members points, with some terms and conditions applying.

Regardless of when or how you’ve earned them, Expedia points won’t expire so long as a user has made a qualifying purchase or redemption activity at least once every 18 months. If there is no activity during this time period, all your points will expire, and they cannot be reinstated.

