Do Crocs Look Like Porsches?

Do Crocs really look like Porsches?



They do, at least according to the luxury car-maker.

Footnoted found an interesting item in a CROX SEC filing, showing that the German car-maker is suing the self-styled ugly footwear company over the “Cayman” trademark:

On May 11, 2009, Crocs Europe B.V. received a letter from Dr. Ing. H.c.F. Porsche AG (“Porsche”) claiming that the Company’s use of the “Cayman” shoe model designator infringes upon their Community Trademark Registration of the mark “CAYMAN” in class 25. Porsche is requesting that Crocs Europe B.V. immediately cease and desist use of the Cayman mark and pay Porsche’s attorney’s fees in conjunction with the issuance of the notice letter. On July 30, 2009 the Company was served with notice of an injunction against Crocs Europe BV’s use of the Cayman mark in Germany.

Crocs is already in plenty of financial trouble. Pick on someone your own size, Porsche.

Read the whole thing here.

