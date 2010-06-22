Do Citi And JPMorgan Know Something About What's Going To Happen This Week To Financial Reform That We Don't?

In an instance of odd timing, now that the financial reform bill will be back on the dock this week, there is word of two major banks, Citigroup and JPMorgan, both increasing the amount of money they have allocated to proprietary investments like private equity and hedge funds.



Citigroup announced on Friday that it would raise $3.5 billion for Citi Capital Advisors, its hedge fund unit. And today, there is a report in the Financial Times that JPMorgan is considering purchasing Gavea Investimentos, a $5.3 billion Brazillian hedge fund.

The Volcker Rule in its original form would have barred banks from investing any money whatsoever in PE funds or hedge funds.

JPMorgan Asset Management currently manages some $53.5 billion and Citi Capital Advisors now manages $14 billion. When the Volcker Rule was first proposed, unwinding those investments seemed like it might cause concern for the banks, because were the original version of the Volcker Rule law now, both Citi and JPMorgan would be required to divest the already significant assets that each already has invested in alternatives.

But now both banks seem to be increasing the amount of money they have invested in hedge funds, or at least preparing to increase their proprietary investments.

The past week’s reports about Citi and JPM suggest that banks are confident that only a watered down version of the original Volcker Rule, perhaps like Chris Dodd’s proposed version, will make its way through Congress.

The assumption makes sense because since its first suggestion, The Volcker Rule has been re-introduced in weakened versions of its original self, which might imply to banks that there is little chance that they will be barred from investing in hedge funds any time soon.

But its still pretty presumptuous.

