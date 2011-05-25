Photo: [email protected]

Almost every day we get a PR pitch in our inbox for an app claiming to change the way we use [email protected], an iPhone app that searches mobile websites and just raised $7 million this week, claims a similar revolution.



We took the app for a spin, and while it’s nothing earth-shattering, it’s still a pretty cool search experience.

[email protected] blends social and mobile search, helping you find mobile sites with the information you want. For example, if you search “iPhone,” [email protected] will suggest searching with the tag “iPhone @ technews.” This helps the app find more relevant results.

Each mobile site loads in a different window, and you can swipe through them to find the one you want. Think of it as scrolling through a bunch of open iPhone apps at once.

You can also share your results on Facebook or “heart” them, which will make them appear higher next time you search.

Take a look at our tour of [email protected] below to see how it works. You can download the iPhone app for free in the App Store.

