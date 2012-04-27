Someone Planted Four Bombs In This Ukrainian City Today, And No One Is Quite Sure Why

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

At least four bombs, planted in trash cans, have exploded in the Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk, Reuters reports.According to Interfax, 27 people have been injured. The regional prosecutor has opened a terrorism case.



There were other reports of more blasts on Twitter, though they remain unconfirmed.

Officials appear at a loss to explain who is behind the bombings. One fact to remember — the Euro 2012 football tournament will be held in the country this summer in just 6 weeks, with several games in Dnipropetrovsk.

The city is also the birthplace of now-jailed prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko.

