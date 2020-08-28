The DNC warned campaign staffers to 'swipe carefully' on dating apps because matches could be political opponents digging for dirt

Skye Gould/Tech Insider

Democratic Party officials sent an email to campaign staffers warning them to be wary of opponents digging for information on dating apps.

The email, first reported by CNN, said that opposition groups might seek out campaign staff on dating apps and attempt to orchestrate “sting” operations.

A Democratic official told Business Insider that the warning is “nothing new” and that campaign staff are frequently reminded to be vigilant online.

Several politically-motivated groups have attempted to pull off sting operations online to gather damaging information in the past, though most have backfired.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Security officials working for the Democratic National Committee sent a warning this week to campaign staffers using dating apps: “Swipe carefully.”

In an email first reported by CNN, Democratic officials said they have received reports of opposition groups using dating apps to get close to campaign staff in order to orchestrate “sting” operations or extract compromising information.

“Don’t put anything out there that you wouldn’t mind the opposition seeing. This includes video calls, text messages, emails, photos, or DMs – imagine that it was on the front page of the NYTimes,” the email said, according to CNN.

A Democratic official told Business Insider that the warning is “nothing new” and that campaign staff are frequently reminded to be vigilant when interacting with strangers online.

It’s not clear if there’s a specific incident that triggered the DNC warning, but several politically-motivated groups have attempted to pull off sting operations online to gather damaging information in the past. Project Veritas, a conservative activist group, regularly attempts to pull off sting operations targeting left-leaning organisations – although many of those attempts have backfired.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.