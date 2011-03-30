Which Wall Streeters Shelled Out $31,000 To Eat With Obama Last Night In Harlem?

Last night a crew of New Yorkers with $30,800 in cash to spend, who like to eat, and would not mind chatting with the President, crowded into Red Rooster restaurant in Harlem for an exclusive fundraising event for the DNC.



Financiers on the guest list included BackRock co-founder and Evercore Partners President and CEO Ralph Schlosstein, and Orin Kramer of hedge fund Boston Provident Partners according to Fortune.

The dinner was expected to raise about $1.5 million, and Obama was said to be discussing topics ranging from the economy to Libya.

The invitation is below.

Red Rooster Harlem Dinner Invitation 03 29 2011



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.