DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz will resign after the Democratic convention

DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz will step down following the Democratic National Convention this week in Philadelphia.

In a statement Sunday afternoon, the chair touted her her accomplishments running the DNC during President Barack Obama’s reelection, but acknowledged that her resignation may help unify a party rattled by charges that the DNC was unfairly critical of Sen. Bernie Sanders in his primary fight against Hillary Clinton.

“As the mother of my three amazing children and the Representative of Florida’s 23rd congressional district, I know that electing Hillary Clinton as our next president is critical for America’s future. I look forward to serving as a surrogate for her campaign in Florida and across the country to ensure her victory,” Schultz said.

She added:

“Going forward, the best way for me to accomplish those goals is to step down as Party Chair at the end of this convention. As Party Chair, this week I will open and close the Convention and I will address our delegates about the stakes involved in this election not only for Democrats, but for all Americans.” “We have planned a great and unified Convention this week and I hope and expect that the DNC team that has worked so hard to get us to this point will have the strong support of all Democrats in making sure this is the best convention we have ever had.”

