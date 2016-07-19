DNC chair on Clinton's lack of press conferences: 'She has regular interactions with the press'

Andrew Burton/Getty Images Debbie Wasserman Schultz speaks to reporters in New Hampshire.

Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz indicated on Monday that Hillary Clinton’s decision to eschew press conferences in favour of one-on-one interviews isn’t a problem.

When asked about the 226 days since Clinton last held a press conference, the chair pointed to interviews the former secretary of state has given since launching her campaign.

“Secretary Clinton has regular interactions with the press. She’s had countless interviews all throughout that campaign, and I expect that to continue,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Monday’s call was one of many Democratic efforts this week not to cede the national conversation to Donald Trump during the week of the Republican National Convention.

The DNC and the Clinton campaign are mounting a “counter convention” in Cleveland, which they hope will highlight the presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s “divisive and dangerous vision.” The campaign is coupling the counter convention with a major push across the US to register new voters, particularly in key battleground states like Ohio and Nevada.

“We believe the Republican convention will be a great recruiting tool for us, reminding voters how important it is to help Hillary Clinton to make history, and make sure Donald Trump and Mike Pence never get anywhere near the White House,” Wasserman Schultz said.

