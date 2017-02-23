DNC chair candidate: Most Americans 'know which election was rigged'

Candidates vying to lead the Democratic National Committee argued a number of issues during a CNN debate on Wednesday night.

The subject of President Donald Trump came up several times as the candidates discussed what the Democratic Party needs to do to turn things around.

Candidate Jehmu Greene addressed the issue of voter fraud, alluding to Trump’s unfounded claims that the election was rigged.

Greene also implied that Russia’s attempts to influence the US election are not lost on some Americans: “Every Democrat and most Americans … know which election was rigged. Period.”

Greene blasted Trump’s “cheerleading” of Russia and its president Vladimir Putin and called out what she described as “sexism amd misogyny” that Democrat Hillary Clinton faced during the election.

In the time since the election, Trump has continued to claim, without evidence, that as many as five million people voted illegally in the election.Trump’s own attorneys have disputed his claims. The states in which Trump claims serious voter fraud took place denied the unfounded allegations.

Hillary Clinton won the US popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

Recently, lawmakers have ripped Trump and his inner circle over allegations of deep ties to the Kremlin.

Watch Greene’s statement in the video below:

