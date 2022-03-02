DNC chair says Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert ‘might as well’ have been wearing trash bags during their State of the Union antics

Reps. Lauren Boebert, left, and Marjorie Taylor Greene scream ‘build the wall’ as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address on Tuesday. Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP

Jaime Harrison said Boebert and Greene “might as well” have been wearing trash bags at the State of the Union.

“It was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash,” the DNC chair said of their antics.

They chanted “build the wall,” and Boebert heckled Biden as he discussed his dead son.

The reviews are coming in for GOP Reps. Lauren Boebert’s and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s antics during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday — and Jaime Harrison, the chair of the Democratic National Committee, was among those less than impressed.

In response to a tweet from the former South Carolina state lawmaker Mandy Powers Norrell calling the congresswomen “trashy,” Harrison said: “They might as well have been wearing hefty bags… it was that sitting in the garage for a week type of trash.”

Boebert and Greene heckled Biden at various points during his first State of the Union address. They also turned their backs and refused to applaud as Biden entered the chamber. The two congresswomen tried to start a “build the wall” chant as Biden spoke about immigration reform, but other Republican lawmakers refused to join in, and one person on the Democratic side of the aisle told them to sit down.

Boebert heckled Biden as he was discussing the health effects of toxic burn pits on US service members and veterans, including the role burn pits may have played in his son Beau’s death at 46 from brain cancer.

“When they came home, many of the world’s fittest and best-trained warriors were never the same. Headaches. Numbness. Dizziness. A cancer that would put them in a flag-draped coffin. I know,” Biden said.

Boebert then shouted, “You put them in, 13 of them.”

“One of those soldiers was my son Maj. Beau Biden,” Biden continued. “We don’t know for sure if a burn pit was the cause of his brain cancer or the diseases of so many of our troops. But I’m committed to finding out everything we can.”

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, a leading House Democrat, told Insider after the speech that Boebert’s outburst was “disgraceful.”

“I don’t know that I belong to the same human race as someone who thinks it makes sense to yell at someone when they’re talking about their dead son,” he said.

Harrison compared the outburst to when GOP Rep. Joe Wilson shouted “You lie!” at President Barack Obama during a joint address of Congress in 2009.

“After Joe Wilson’s ‘You Lie’ embarrassment a few years ago you would have thought the GOP would have potty trained their unruly toddlers but I guess after last night’s disrespectful antics some of the toddlers have become juvenile delinquents,” Harrison tweeted.

The two far-right congresswomen, both elected in 2020, are known for making inflammatory statements and derisive comments and getting into confrontations with their colleagues in the Capitol.

Greene, who last year was removed from her committee assignments and was recently permanently suspended from Twitter, is under scrutiny for speaking on Friday at a white-nationalist conference headlined by Nick Fuentes, whom the Anti-Defamation League has described as a “well-known white supremacist pundit and organizer.”