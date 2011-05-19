Bloody Bandages Are Among The 6 Pieces Of Evidence The Forensic Team Took From DSK's Hotel Room

Photo: Wikipedia

On Monday the Sofitel maid who accused Dominique Strauss-Kahn of raping her re-visited the hotel room at the centre of the scandal.On the 28th-floor, she “pointed to two places in the multiroom suite where she recalled spitting after… Mr. Strauss-Kahn’s [alleged] effort to force her into oral sex,” the WSJ reported.



Then officers collected a trove of items for forensic analysis, which included:

An 11-foot-by-four-foot section of rug. A swab with material on it from a bathroom sink, because ultra-violet light — aka “black-light” — suggested the sink may have contained DNA evidence. Disposable contact lenses. One used toothpick. One used drinking glass. Bandages that contained blood.

Attorneys and police have interviewed the maid “several times over the past several days,” her lawyer told the WSJ.

Also on the potential witness list — the taxi driver who took DSK to the airport on Saturday. Authorties want to try and determine DSK’s “mood” after he allegedly attacked the woman.

The embattled IMF head is currently being held in isolation in Rikers Island prison, without bail. He’ll appear in court tomorrow, where his lawyer says he will plead not guilty.

