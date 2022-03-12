DMX’s fiancée says their 5-year-old son has stage 3 chronic kidney disease

Exodus Simmons looks at a mural of his father, the late rapper DMX, in Yonkers in July 2021. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Desiree Lindstrom appeared on the “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast on March 3.

Lindstrom assured fans she and DMX’s 5-year-old son, Exodus, was stable.

The late rapper died in April 2021 after a heart attack.

The fiancée of late rapper DMX said their 5-year-old son, Exodus, was diagnosed with stage 3 chronic kidney disease.

During an episode of the “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast on March 3, Desiree Lindstrom spoke about life after DMX’s death and opened up about their child’s health. Lindstrom also posted an excerpt from the episode on her Instagram page.

“Exodus is stable. He’s been stable since I had him,” Lindstrom, 29, told the podcast hosts. “He still has stage 3 kidney disease, and I’m just continuing to keep his potassium down.”

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), chronic kidney disease means a person’s kidneys are damaged and can’t filter blood properly, which are most commonly the result of diabetes or high blood pressure. The CDC reported that an estimated 37 million US adults have chronic kidney disease — and most are undiagnosed. In 2017, the CDC repoted that nearly 10,000 children and adolescents are living with end-stage renal disease, or end-stage kidney disease.

Lindstrom continued, sharing that Exodus visits the doctor “very often.”

“I make sure that his creatinine levels are at the levels he needs to be to keep him stable,” Lindstrom said. “He’s an amazing child. He’s so strong.”

On Friday, Lindstrom shared a video of Exodus to her Instagram account to commemorate National Kidney Day, which was observed on Thursday.

“Blessings from our family to yours! Exodus is a CKD Warrior and an amazing child! Thanks for all the love and support from @NationalkidneyFoundation,” Lindstrom wrote.

In a separate Instagram post, she wrote: “March is the month that brings awareness to kidney disease. Take the time to learn about CKD [chronic kidney disease]. Knowledge is key. Thank you for the support @nationalkidneyfoundation and #columbiapresbyterianhospitalnyc. Prayers are much appreciated!”

Lindstrom and DMX welcomed their son in 2016, People reported. Def Jam Records confirmed to Insider that DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died in April 2021 after a heart attack in New York.