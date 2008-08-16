DMX's New York Townhouse Fetches Chicken Feed $120,000

DMX’s Harlem townhouse was auctioned off Wednesday in an effort to pay off a judgment against X for failing to promote a line of dogwear. And it sold for—$120,000! That’s probably the smallest sum paid for a residence in New York in years.



Unfortunately, the townhouse was supposed to net enough money to pay off the $281,000 judgment, plus interest. So, who knows how DMX will make the rest of that money, since he’s currently serving jailtime on an unrelated matter.

Curbed: You didn’t think we’d roll into the weekend without final word on 2007 Fifth Avenue, better known as the partially renovated townhouse owned by rapper DMX? Fans of celebrity trauma will recall that the place was set to be auctioned off on Wednesday at a sheriff’s auction. A Curbed operative reports in with news so completely unbelievable that we’ll just cut straight to it: “I just spoke with Daniel Eigerman, Esq., plaintiff’s counsel. And holy crap, it sold for $120,000! I’m dying here. Let me write it out. One hundred 20 thousand dollars. Give or take, there’s still some finalising with the sheriff’s department, and the full payment/closing takes three business days. As the attorney describes it, that’s actually ‘barely a whisker above’ one-third of the value of the judgment they obtained against X. So he’s in the hospital, arrested at Wal-Mart, AND losing $1 million on his townhouse, all within 24 hours. A rough day.”

Since X hasn’t had a hit in years, and probably won’t be able to record one while he’s behind bars, we’ll help him out. Below we’ve embedded a couple of DMX’s greatest hits (really NSFW), in hopes that repeated streams will get him a little closer to that $281,000.



Ruff Ryders Anthem – DMX

PARTY UP – DMX

