DMX has been hospitalized after being found 'without a pulse'

DMX was close to death on Monday night, TMZ reports.
The rapper was reportedly found at a Ramada Inn in Yonkers, New Jersey, “without a pulse” and “not breathing.” Police found him on the ground in a parking lot, and his pulse reportedly came back after a minute of CPR.
DMX is apparently now in stable condition. He told TMZ he remembers “having shortness of breath after suffering bronchitis for a couple of days.”
