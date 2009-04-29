Dmitry Orlov: Social Collapse Best Practices

Of all the gloomiest doomsayers, we hold Dmitry Orlov in his special place due to his belief that in the near-future the only viable mode of transportation will be sail power.



Orlov envisions a future in which the sailboat owners will inherit the earth: Basically, if you own a sailboat, you’ll make a nice living trading goods with the formerly rich living on the coast, as they bring out their gold and silver in exchange for whatever you can bring them

But there’s more to Orlov than just kooky ideas about transport.

As a former resident of the Soviet Union, he observed the collapse of that society firsthand, helping him form a grand theory of superpower collapse.

In this speech, which we found via The Oil Drum, he offers up his Best Practices For Social Collapse. What to expect, how to prepare for it, and how to live in it once it happens. Enjoy!



