Here's What Dmitry Medvedev Really Did On His Tour Of The U.S.

Kamelia Angelova
dmitry medvedev in the us

Photo: Russia’s Presidential Press and Information Office

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is touring the U.S. this week and his visit goes beyond the usual White House press conference.Medvedev grabbed a burger and fries with President Obama at the Arlington eatery Ray’s Hell Burger, marveled at the new iPhone with Steve Jobs, and joined Twitter at the company’s headquarters in Silicon Valley.

And he hung out with Governator Arnold.

Breakfast with President Barack Obama at Ray's Hell Burger -- June 24

Burgers for breakfast?

Coca-Cola, A1 steak sauce, iced tea, cheeseburgers -- it doesn't get more American than this.

What's the gossip around town? Did you hear about Al Gore?

No, Putin couldn't make it. My name is MED-VE-DEV.

MED-VE-DEV.

Obama: Your rubli is no good here. Seriously!

Hailing a cab?

And now lets get down to business.

Medvedev and Obama at a press conference

Medvedev and Obama at a press conference

What's next?

Another meeting

Another meeting

Meeting Hilary Clinton

And Nancy Pelosi.

Who's going to blink first?

Kyrgyzstan? Can we talk about something else?

Thanks for your hospitality, President Obama!

If you make the pilgrimage to Silicon Valley, you have to meet the Pope...

Steve, I'd love to get one, but I don't have six hours to wait in line.

Lets FaceTime with Putin.

At Twitter headquarters Russia got a twitter account.

You know that you don't have to go to Twitter's headquarters to join Twitter, right?

Yes, you can follow me -- Tweet me later.

Wow, you don't have cars. Sad.

Hanging out with the Governator at Cisco.

Hanging out with the Governator at Cisco.

The ultimate summit of accents.

Hanging out with the Governator at Cisco.

Thanks for the memories, America.

Don't Miss...

What Obama Did In May >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.