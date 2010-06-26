Here's What Dmitry Medvedev Really Did On His Tour Of The U.S.

Photo: Russia’s Presidential Press and Information Office

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is touring the U.S. this week and his visit goes beyond the usual White House press conference.Medvedev grabbed a burger and fries with President Obama at the Arlington eatery Ray’s Hell Burger, marveled at the new iPhone with Steve Jobs, and joined Twitter at the company’s headquarters in Silicon Valley.



And he hung out with Governator Arnold.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.