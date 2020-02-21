Novak Djokovic's father says Roger Federer has always been 'jealous' of his son because he knows he isn't as good as him

Getty/Kyodo News Djokovic beat Federer in January’s Australian Open semifinals.

Roger Federer has always been “jealous” of Novak Djokovic because he knows he isn’t as good as him, according to the Serbian’s father.

Speaking with Serbian newspaper Novosti, Srdjan Djokovic said: “Federer has been jealous of Novak from the moment he made his breakthrough.”

He also added the Swiss star lacked “humanity” because he was unable to be graceful in defeat.

Srdjan has previously attacked Federer, saying in 2013, according to Eurosport: “Federer is perhaps still the best tennis player in history, but as a man he’s the opposite.”

Djokovic and Federer have played each other 50 times throughout their careers, with the Serbian emerging as the victor on 27 occasions.

“Federer has been jealous of Novak from the moment he made his breakthrough because he knew that my son was better than him and that he would tower over him,” Srdjan Djokovic told the paper.

“Federer is an outstanding tennis player, but I couldn’t say that about his humanity.”

Srdjan suggested that what he sees as Federer’s lack of humanity comes from his inability to be graceful in defeat, unlike his son.

“No one in the history of sports, not just tennis, has ever suffered defeats like Novak does. When he loses, he comes to his opponent, says goodbye, kisses him, and says: ‘Bravo, master, you were better than me.’

“Not a single year has he been awarded a fair play award, each time it is handed to Federer. It is enough to just compare how he behaves when he loses, and how Novak does.”

Djokovic’s father has been critical of Federer before

In 2013, the senior Djokovic launched a similar attack against the 20-time Grand Slam champion, telling Serbian newspaper Kurir, as per Eurosport: “Federer is perhaps still the best tennis player in history, but as a man he’s the opposite. He attacked Novak at the Davis Cup in Geneva (in 2006), he realised that he was his successor and was trying to disparage him in every way.

“Novak’s success is an amazing thing and something that Federer cannot understand.”

Djokovic and Federer have played each other 50 times throughout their careers, with the Serbian emerging as the victor on 27 occasions, and Federer winning 23 times.

The 32-year-old’s most recent win over the Swiss came during this year’s Australian Open semifinal, when he won in straight sets 7-6 (7-1), 6-4, 6-3.

He went on to win the tournament and win his 17th Grand Slam title by beating Dominic Thiem in the final.

After Djokovic’s win, Federer said, according to Essentially Sports: “Novak played an amazing level again, and he deserved to win the Australian Open in a wonderful final.”

