Djokovic Slams His Racket And Then Wins Four Straight Games To Even Up French Open Semifinal At A Set Apiece

It looks like the much anticipated French Open semifinal match-up between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal is going th distance.



After looking lackluster in the first set and early in the second set, Djokovic was trailing a set and 3-2 in the second. But Djokovic found his stroke and it seemed like he was hitting the lines on every point to win four straight game and even the match at 1-1.

The biggest point came on break point to go up 5-3 in the second set…

And the biggest moment of the second set came after Nadal broke Djokovic to go up 3-2. Djokovic slammed his racket and seemed to refocus after that moment…

