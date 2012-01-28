Novak Djokovic Just Beat Andy Murray In An Epic, Five-Hour Match At The Australian Open

Photo: Screenshot via ESPN

Novak Djokovic has moved on to the Australian Open final after outlasting Andy Murray in a classic five setter in Melbourne.The line: 6-3, 3-6, 6-7, 6-1, 7-5.



It seemed like Djokovic had the match all sewn up after routing Murray 6-1 in the fourth set and going up 5-2 in the fifth.

But Murray showed some fight and knotted the match at 5-5.

The Djoker held serve at 6-5, and broke Murray to take the set and match 7-5.

Wowzers.

He’ll face Nadal in the final on Sunday at 3:30 a.m. See ya there!

