Novak Djokovic's Girlfriend Throws Awesome Party After Wimbledon, Proves She's The Best WAG In Sports

Tony Manfred
jelena ristic mc

Jelena Ristic is the 27-year-old girlfriend of Novak Djokovic. 

She is best known for her super-intense expressions during Djokovic’s matches. But she’s also the director of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which aims to bring early-childhood education to young children in Serbia.

Last night in London, Jelena threw a fancy party to benefit the foundation. It raised ~$1.7 million, and included Jeremy Piven doing awkward things on stage, Gerard Butler making funny faces, and Richard Branson.

Jelena breaks the WAG stereotype. She’s beautiful and has reportedly dabbled in modelling, but she also has a relatively normal job and cheers at matches like a diehard tennis fan.

She tweeted this picture planning out the seating arrangements before the party:

jelena battle plans

She picked out the food for the party. Here she is a soup tasting two weeks ago:

jelena ristic soup tasting

Battle plans:

jelena ristic seating chart

The happy couple:

jelena ristic novak djokovic

Gerard Butler doing Gerard Butler things:

gerard butler

Hanging out with Richard Branson:

novak djokovic jelena ristic richard branson

Telling jokes:

jelena piven richardson branson

A mini tennis court was set up on stage, and Boris Becker was the chair umpire:

boris becker novak djokovic

Kate Hudson and her mum Goldie Hawn:

kate hudon goldie hawn

Piven:

jeremy piven doing a split with novak djokovic

Jelena:

jelena ristic red carpet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.