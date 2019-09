Photo: AP Images

Once again, Djokovic proved his place as the number one tennis player in the world.The match started at 1:15 PM and after five sets, ended at 5:15 PM.



Djokovic lost the first two sets and came back for an epic win.

Djokovic will face either Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray in the finals on Monday.

