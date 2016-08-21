South Korea now has its very own drone arena

South Korea now has a 1,395-square-metre arena for people to fly drones in.

Drone manufacturer DJI has announced that its new arena for drone flights is open to the public.

The arena, which is 49 kilometers south of Seoul, includes safety nets, LED lights, and a TV for first-person flights.

People can book time in the arena to fly their drone, or they can hire the entire venue for drone races.

DJI Korea country manager Moon Tae-hyun previously made the following comment about the arena:

“DJI is committed to making aerial technology more accessible and easier to learn for anyone who wants to use it, and the DJI Arena is a great example. We hope to provide a safe and fun environment for people to experience the technology first hand, whether they are skilled enthusiasts or someone who is just curious to learn. Best of all, the indoor venue will provide a space for people to fly all year round despite weather conditions outside.”

