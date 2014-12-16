Sony Is Apparently Working On A 'Django Unchained'/'Zorro' Crossover Movie With Quentin Tarantino

Dynamite Entertainment/DC A ‘Django/Zorro’ crossover comic written by Quentin Tarantino was released in November.

The “Men in Black”/”22 Jump Street” movie isn’t the only crossover film Sony has in the works.

Sony Pictures is also working on plans to develop a “Django Unchained” / “Zorro” crossover, according to several email exchanges between director Quentin Tarantino and Sony Pictures cochair Amy Pascal that have leaked online amid the massive Sony hack.

In an email dated Sept. 28, Pascal tells Tarantino she wants to discuss a potential “Django/Zorro” film. She also tells him she wants to work on a movie called “The Dion Brothers” while making reference to the director’s next project, “The Hateful Eight,” with Harvey Weinstein.

From the email, which is written in all caps:

HELLO AMY P HERE… HOW ARE YOU? I WANNA TALK ABOUT DJANGO/ZORRO WHEN YOU FEEL LIKE IT … ALSO I STILL WANNA DO THE DION BROTHERS AND JUST BECAUSE I DIDN’T GET TO BE A PART OF HATEFUL DOESN’T MEAN IM EVER GONNA STOP WANTING TO WORK WITH YOU (AND HARVEY) BEST ALWAYS…AMY

Tarantino responds saying “D/Z could be really fun!” He’s also expresses interest in “The Dion Brothers” and another movie in Sony’s catalogue “The Baby Blue Marine.”

The “Django/Zorro” crossover isn’t out of the blue.

A comic series of the same name written by Tarantino was released in November by Dynamite Entertainment and DC Comics. The series is a sequel to the 2012 Oscar-winning movie starring Jamie Foxx.

Here’s the comic synopsis, according to Dynamite Entertainment:

Set several years after the events of Django Unchained, Django/Zorro #1 finds Django again pursuing the evil that men do in his role as a bounty hunter. Since there’s a warrant on his head back east, he’s mainly been plying his trade in the western states. After safely settling his wife, Broomhilda, near Chicago, he’s again taken to the road, sending her funds whenever he completes a job. It’s by sheer chance that he encounters the aged and sophisticated Diego de la Vega – the famed Zorro – and soon finds himself fascinated by this unusual character, the first wealthy white man he’s ever met who seems totally unconcerned with the colour of Django’s skin… and who can hold his own in a fight. He hires on as Diego’s “bodyguard” for one adventure and is soon drawn into a fight to free the local indigenous people from a brutal servitude, discovering that slavery isn’t exclusive to black folks. In the course of this adventure, he learns much from the older man (much like King Schultz) and, on several occasions, even dons the mask and the whip… of The Fox!

In a later email exchange, dated Nov. 3., Pascal tells Tarantino she finally checked out the comic series and describes it as “super cool.”

In separate emails listing the plans for Sony’s future movie schedule, the crossover, listed simply as “Django/Zorro” in emails, is dated for some time in 2017.

