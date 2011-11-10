FIRST LOOK: Quentin Tarantino's Next Flick Has An Unbelievable Cast And An Insane Premise

A Tarantino movie isn’t a Tarantino movie unless your jaw unhinges after you hear the plot.
But even for Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained” sounds nuts.
The synopsis on IMDB.com? “With the help of his mentor, a slave-turned-bounty hunter sets out to rescue his wife from the brutal Calvin Candie, a Mississippi plantation owner.”
And as crazy as that sounds, it gets even better when you hear all of the huge names signed up to star.
Let’s just say, “Django” is high on our list of most anticipated films.
The wife being held hostage by DiCaprio's Candie will be played by Kerry Washington -- a role that should help solidify her rise to the top.
Even with the stacked cast Tarantino's assembled, it could've been even bigger. Early word was that Will Smith would play the lead, Django, a freed slave trying to rescue his wife, and Kevin Costner would play the evil Ace Woody, who trains slaves to fight. Both ended up passing due to scheduling conflicts.
