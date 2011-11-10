FIRST LOOK: Quentin Tarantino's Next Flick Has An Unbelievable Cast And An Insane Premise

A Tarantino movie isn’t a Tarantino movie unless your jaw unhinges after you hear the plot.



But even for Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained” sounds nuts.

The synopsis on IMDB.com? “With the help of his mentor, a slave-turned-bounty hunter sets out to rescue his wife from the brutal Calvin Candie, a Mississippi plantation owner.”

And as crazy as that sounds, it gets even better when you hear all of the huge names signed up to star.

Let’s just say, “Django” is high on our list of most anticipated films.

