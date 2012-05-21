DÉJÀ VU: Dominique Strauss-Kahn Is Being Investigated For Sexual Assault

Photo: AP

As if Dominique Strauss-Kahn’s lawyers didn’t have enough on their platter already, the scope of the inquiry into the former International Monetary Fund’s chief involvement in a prostitution ring has widened, say French prosecutors.This time around, the subject of the investigation has broadened to the possibility that DSK assaulted more than one woman during an alleged encounter.



The French prosecutors had this to say, according to CNN.

“Following the decision by the examining magistrates, who are in charge of the affair known as the ‘Carlton affair,’ they have reason to believe … pertaining to events which allegedly took place in Washington between December 15 and 18, 2010, that there is suspicion of gang rape.”

The French newspaper Liberation first reported on the accusations. According to the women who came forward, Strauss-Kahn used force on at least one of them during a seuxal encounter at the W Hotel in Washington, D.C,

At the moment, Agence France Presse reports that Strauss-Kahn’s lawyers have denied all the allegations.

