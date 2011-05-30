In my last post, I shared one result of the ninth survey my firm has taken of American attitudes toward relocation (moving for an extended period) outside the US over seven years. There is much more to share. I and some friends are doing our best to choose the best way to present it. Among other things, but perhaps most importantly, I will be reporting a major shift in attitudes toward global relocation on the part of young American adults. Forgive me it it takes a little while to complete our analysis and get it in proper form to share with you.

However, one of my friends (34 years old) sent me (66 years old) a YouTube video. The subject line of his email was “get a load of this shit!” Aptly put, more than he knows. He may guess, but he cannot really know how much this affects me. Déjà vu all over again, indeed. In a sea of red flags, it’s one more. But it should resonate with many of my generation. We used to dance too.

I shared this video with some friends in my age group, and this is what I said.



Yeah, deja vu all over again. This brings back memories I never wanted to have to revisit in real time. It disgusts me. If my generation, of all generations, trivializes this without getting the point, or we just turn our heads back to a spreadsheet with dollar signs and ignore what’s going on around us, as others did before us, we deserve what I genuinely hope we get. In good old-fashioned American slang…a two-by-four, upside the head.

And to think, I sit here with hard data staring me in the face that “fits” with this video, indirectly for sure, but it fits. I don’t care where you stand on the political, social, or economic spectra. Right, left, or in-between, the sense that our government is as much or more our enemy than our friend is much more wide-spread than it ought to be, way more. But the feeling is there and for good reason.

So go ahead and laugh at it or otherwise trivialize it, if that’s your choice. It’s a free country, I think. In any case, I wanted to share it.



