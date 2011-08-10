DJ Patil Resurfaces At Greylock Partners As A Data Scientist In Residence

Photo: Flickr/Jdlasica

Last month, DJ Patil left colour, one of Silicon Valley’s most over-hyped startups.Now he’s working for Greylock Partners as a Data Scientist in Residence, TechCrunch reports.



Patil tells Mike Arrington that his job will be a hybrid between an entrepreneur in residence and an executive in residence; essentially he’ll be helping Greylock’s portfolio companies as needed.

He’s particularly excited to work with Airbnb, Groupon and Cloudera.

Patil is biding his time until he starts a company of his own. In the meantime, he’ll be reunited with his LinkedIn colleague Reid Hoffman at the VC firm.

