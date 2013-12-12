2013's Most Viral Videos And Pop Culture Moments Mashed Up In One Awesome Tribute

DJ Earworm is at it again with a new mashup video tribute to this year’s most viral videos and the best of pop culture.

Clearly that includes prancersizing, Jimmy Kimmel pranks, Dove commercials, the Harlem Shake, “What Does The Fox Say?” and of course, Miley Cyrus, among many others.

Wrecking Ball,” “Blurred Lines,” and “Get Lucky” are also included as the soundtrack to the year’s most memorable moments.

Relive the Internet of 2013 below:

