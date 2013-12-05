These Are 2013's Biggest Pop Hits, Mashed Up To Make One Awesome Song

DJ Earworm just released his annual mashup of the year’s biggest pop songs.

It’s called the “United State of Pop 2013”, and he does one every year.

You can listen to the song below. It’s pretty flawless.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here is the full list of songs in the mashup above:

Avicii feat. Aloe Blacc – Wake Me Up

Bruno Mars – When I Was Your Man

Capital Cities – Safe & Sound

Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – Get Lucky

Eminem feat. Rihanna – The Monster

Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly – Cruise

Imagine Dragons – Radioactive

Imagine Dragons – Demons

Jay-Z feat. Justin Timberlake – Holy Grail

Justin Timberlake – Mirrors

Justin Timberlake feat. Jay-Z – Suit & Tie

Katy Perry – Roar

Lady Gaga – Applause

Lorde – Royals

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz – Thrift Shop

Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball

Miley Cyrus – We Can’t Stop

OneRepublic – Counting Stars

P!nk feat. Nate Ruess – Just Give Me A Reason

Rihanna – Stay

Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell & T.I. – Blurred Lines

Swedish House Mafia feat. John Martin – Don’t You Worry Child

Taylor Swift – I Knew You Were Trouble

Will.I.Am feat. Britney Spears – Scream And Shout

And for fun, here’s the mashup from 2009 that got everyone officially hooked on DJ Earworm’s annual song production:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.