These Are 2013's Biggest Pop Hits, Mashed Up To Make One Awesome Song

DJ Earworm just released his annual mashup of the year’s biggest pop songs.
It’s called the “United State of Pop 2013”, and he does one every year.
You can listen to the song below. It’s pretty flawless.
Here is the full list of songs in the mashup above:
Avicii feat. Aloe Blacc – Wake Me Up
Bruno Mars – When I Was Your Man
Capital Cities – Safe & Sound
Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – Get Lucky
Eminem feat. Rihanna – The Monster
Florida Georgia Line feat. Nelly – Cruise
Imagine Dragons – Radioactive
Imagine Dragons – Demons
Jay-Z feat. Justin Timberlake – Holy Grail
Justin Timberlake – Mirrors
Justin Timberlake feat. Jay-Z – Suit & Tie
Katy Perry – Roar
Lady Gaga – Applause
Lorde – Royals
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Ray Dalton – Can’t Hold Us
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Wanz – Thrift Shop
Miley Cyrus – Wrecking Ball
Miley Cyrus – We Can’t Stop
OneRepublic – Counting Stars
P!nk feat. Nate Ruess – Just Give Me A Reason
Rihanna – Stay
Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell & T.I. – Blurred Lines
Swedish House Mafia feat. John Martin – Don’t You Worry Child
Taylor Swift – I Knew You Were Trouble
Will.I.Am feat. Britney Spears – Scream And Shout
And for fun, here’s the mashup from 2009 that got everyone officially hooked on DJ Earworm’s annual song production:
