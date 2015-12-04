This is what 2015's most popular songs sound like when mashed up together

Using 50 of this year’s most popular songs, DJ Earworm has created his annual mashup, United States of Pop.

This year’s remix, titled “50 Shades of Pop,” includes numerous hits from artists such as Taylor Swfit, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Fetty Wap, Justin Bieber, and yes, of course some Adele.

DJ Earworm pulls hits from Billboard’s Hot 100 chart across the year to create his mashups.

You can listen below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

