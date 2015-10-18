6 popular 'Star Wars' costumes you can DIY this Halloween

Kim Renfro
NYCC 2015 cosplay Boba Fett 1Kim Renfro/Tech InsiderThis Boba Fett cosplayer spent a year making his costume — something not every fan has the time for.

Halloween is just around the corner and the coming release of “The Force Awakens” means Star Wars fans are dusting off their costumes.

But let’s face it: not everyone has the wherewithal to make a perfect replica Darth Vader helmet, or recreate Boba Fett’s armour. 

While you can purchase those items for a pretty penny, some find it easier to stick with the classic Jedi robes and Princess Leia dresses. 

We’ve gathered the most popular “Star Wars” costumes you can make with some simple sewing or resourceful online shopping.

Let’s take a look. 

 

The go-to Princess Leia costume is her 'senatorial gown' with the iconic side-buns.

20th Century Fox via YouTube screengrab

To recreate Leia's senatorial dress, P&S Costume Creations has a full dress pattern and sewing instructions.

P&S Costume Creations/Pinterest

Check out the step-by-step instructions.

And who wouldn't want to be Han Solo for a day?

StarWars.com

Han's white v-neck shirt, vest, and pants are perfectly unisex.

The Stylish Geek/Pinterest

'The Stylish Geek' has a tutorial for putting together the key elements.

Kylo Ren is a mysterious character in the upcoming 'Force Awakens' Star Wars movie.

Disney/Lucasfilm

But dedicated fans are already replicating the costume (lightsaber sold separately).

Pinterest

There are many online forums which breakdown the different aspects of Kylo Ren's costume.

Another new character is Rey -- a unknown female scavenger who will play a significant role in the upcoming movie.

Disney/Lucasfilm

Her costume requires layers of tan and brown cloth, with a long spear.

Ein von nookills (@nookills) gepostetes Foto am


Hobbyists recommend lots of cotton, leather, and even Ugg boots as the materials for putting together this costume.

Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi is a popular costume choice for any classic Star Wars fan.

Lucasfilm

The Jedi robe is perhaps the most common Star Wars sewing pattern found online.

Crazy Old Wizards/Pinterest

One tutorial by 'Crazy Old Wizards' is particularly popular on Pinterest.

And last but not least, everyone's favourite hero Luke Skywalker. His look from 'A New Hope' is the simplest to recreate.

20th Century Fox

Many online fans recommend starting with a simple white karate robe. Then tan pants, a belt, and a blue light saber will top off the look.

YouTube

Here's an explainer from one YouTube user on how to put together the costume.

