6 popular 'Star Wars' costumes you can DIY this Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and the coming release of “The Force Awakens” means Star Wars fans are dusting off their costumes.
But let’s face it: not everyone has the wherewithal to make a perfect replica Darth Vader helmet, or recreate Boba Fett’s armour.
While you can purchase those items for a pretty penny, some find it easier to stick with the classic Jedi robes and Princess Leia dresses.
We’ve gathered the most popular “Star Wars” costumes you can make with some simple sewing or resourceful online shopping.
Let’s take a look.
To recreate Leia's senatorial dress, P&S Costume Creations has a full dress pattern and sewing instructions.
Another new character is Rey -- a unknown female scavenger who will play a significant role in the upcoming movie.
Hobbyists recommend lots of cotton, leather, and even Ugg boots as the materials for putting together this costume.
One tutorial by 'Crazy Old Wizards' is particularly popular on Pinterest.
And last but not least, everyone's favourite hero Luke Skywalker. His look from 'A New Hope' is the simplest to recreate.
Many online fans recommend starting with a simple white karate robe. Then tan pants, a belt, and a blue light saber will top off the look.
