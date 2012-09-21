How To Make A Morton's Porterhouse Steak In Your Own Kitchen

Photo: YouTube/PopSugar

Morton’s The Steakhouse has been an American fixture for more than 30 years, and there’s nothing more iconic than the institution’s classic porterhouse steak.We paid a visit to the Morton’s kitchen, where we learned all about choosing a good steak, and the Morton’s technique to ensure a tender, juicy piece of meat every single time.



Bonus: we scored the recipe for their crowd-pleasing au jus, too. See what you think when you watch the video now—and keep reading for the Morton’s Porterhouse recipe!

Recipe #1: Porterhouse Steak

From Morton’s The Steakhouse

Ingredients

Three 24-ounce aged porterhouse steaks, each about 1 ½ inches thick

Vegetable oil cooking spray

2 tablespoons seasoned salt

6 tablespoons au jus (optional), for serving

Directions

When buying porterhouse steak, ask for the centre cut, which has the biggest fillet, and look for moderately abundant marbling and a tail that tapers to a width of 1/2 inch or less. When the meat reaches the ideal medium-rare, it will visibly tighten along the bone as it begins to pull away from it.

Remove the steaks from the refrigerator and let them rest at room temperature for 30 to 60 minutes. Prepare a gas grill or preheat the broiler and position a rack 4 inches from the heating element. Lightly spray the grill rack with vegetable oil cooking spray. The burners should be on high. Season the steaks lightly on both sides with the seasoned salt. If using a gas grill, grill for 6 to 8 minutes. Turn, using tongs, and grill the other side for 5 to 6 minutes for medium-rare or until the desired degree of doneness. If using the broiler, broil 4 inches from the heat source for 8 to 10 minutes. Turn, using tongs, and broil the other side for 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare, or until the desired degree of doneness. To serve, slice the steaks and spoon some of the au jus on top, if desired.

Makes 3 porterhouse steaks.

Print recipe with images [without images

Recipe #2: Au Jus

From Morton’s The Steakhouse

Ingredients

1 cup reconstituted store-bought veal demi-glace

2 1/2 teaspoons commercial beef base

1 1/4 teaspoons commercial chicken base

1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon dried thyme

1 bay leaf

Pinch of freshly ground white pepper

Directions

A great accompaniment to a Morton’s porterhouse, or any other cut of steak.

If you decide to double or triple the amount of au jus you make at one time, cool the strained sauce in a bowl, set in a larger one filled with ice cubes and water. This is the best way to cool large amounts of hot liquid. For the 1 cup we make here, it’s not necessary.

In a medium saucepan, combine 1 ¼ cups water with the demi-glace, beef base, chicken base, peppercorns, garlic powder, thyme, bay leaf, and white pepper. Whisk well. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook at a boil, uncovered, whisking occasionally, for about 25 minutes, or until glossy and smooth. Strain through a chinois or fine-mesh sieve into a metal bowl. Discard the solids. Let cook, then cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour until chilled. Scrape off any fat that has congealed on the surface. Use right away or transfer to a lidded container and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Makes about 1 generous cup.

Print recipe with images [without images





DON’T MISS: How To Cook Like The Executive Chef Of BLT Steak >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.