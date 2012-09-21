How To Make A Morton's Porterhouse Steak In Your Own Kitchen

Photo: YouTube/PopSugar
Morton’s The Steakhouse has been an American fixture for more than 30 years, and there’s nothing more iconic than the institution’s classic porterhouse steak.We paid a visit to the Morton’s kitchen, where we learned all about choosing a good steak, and the Morton’s technique to ensure a tender, juicy piece of meat every single time.
Bonus: we scored the recipe for their crowd-pleasing au jus, too. See what you think when you watch the video now—and keep reading for the Morton’s Porterhouse recipe!
Recipe #1: Porterhouse Steak
From Morton’s The Steakhouse
Ingredients
Three 24-ounce aged porterhouse steaks, each about 1 ½ inches thick
Vegetable oil cooking spray
2 tablespoons seasoned salt
6 tablespoons au jus (optional), for serving
Directions
When buying porterhouse steak, ask for the centre cut, which has the biggest fillet, and look for moderately abundant marbling and a tail that tapers to a width of 1/2 inch or less. When the meat reaches the ideal medium-rare, it will visibly tighten along the bone as it begins to pull away from it.
- Remove the steaks from the refrigerator and let them rest at room temperature for 30 to 60 minutes.
- Prepare a gas grill or preheat the broiler and position a rack 4 inches from the heating element. Lightly spray the grill rack with vegetable oil cooking spray. The burners should be on high.
- Season the steaks lightly on both sides with the seasoned salt. If using a gas grill, grill for 6 to 8 minutes. Turn, using tongs, and grill the other side for 5 to 6 minutes for medium-rare or until the desired degree of doneness. If using the broiler, broil 4 inches from the heat source for 8 to 10 minutes. Turn, using tongs, and broil the other side for 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare, or until the desired degree of doneness.
- To serve, slice the steaks and spoon some of the au jus on top, if desired.
Makes 3 porterhouse steaks.
Print recipe with images [without images
Recipe #2: Au Jus
From Morton’s The Steakhouse
Ingredients
1 cup reconstituted store-bought veal demi-glace
2 1/2 teaspoons commercial beef base
1 1/4 teaspoons commercial chicken base
1/2 teaspoon whole black peppercorns
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon dried thyme
1 bay leaf
Pinch of freshly ground white pepper
Directions
A great accompaniment to a Morton’s porterhouse, or any other cut of steak.
If you decide to double or triple the amount of au jus you make at one time, cool the strained sauce in a bowl, set in a larger one filled with ice cubes and water. This is the best way to cool large amounts of hot liquid. For the 1 cup we make here, it’s not necessary.
- In a medium saucepan, combine 1 ¼ cups water with the demi-glace, beef base, chicken base, peppercorns, garlic powder, thyme, bay leaf, and white pepper. Whisk well.
- Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and cook at a boil, uncovered, whisking occasionally, for about 25 minutes, or until glossy and smooth.
- Strain through a chinois or fine-mesh sieve into a metal bowl. Discard the solids.
- Let cook, then cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour until chilled. Scrape off any fat that has congealed on the surface.
- Use right away or transfer to a lidded container and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Makes about 1 generous cup.
Print recipe with images [without images
DON’T MISS: How To Cook Like The Executive Chef Of BLT Steak >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.