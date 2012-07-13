Here Are The Best Do-It-Yourself iPad Cases

It’s entirely too easy to drop a load of cash on a case to protect your iPad.Why not follow these examples and get industrious? Make your own iPad case to protect your device and save some money at the same time.

A hand-sewn case

If you're handy with a needle and thread, you could take a crack at emulating this case over at Fussy Cut to create a simple, elegant iPad case from scratch.

Quilted rollable iPad case

Here's an inventive application for quilters -- you can make an iPad case out of cloth that can roll up in such a way that it props up your device. Follow the instructions right here.

The duct tape solution

It doesn't need to be expensive to work -- you can get creative with some duct tape and you've got an impromptu iPad sleeve, just like we found on TUAW.

Start with a mailer envelope

Based on how nice this case looks, you'd never guess that it was built on top of a plain mailer envelope. Want one for yourself? The instructions are right here.

A composition book case

Why not make a cheap version of what would probably be a much more expensive case? You can follow the instructions here to convert a marble composition into an iPad case.

A fancy leather case

If you'd rather have something a step above the composition notebook case, follow these instructions on how to make your own using a piece of leather and an elastic strap.

Recycle your jeans

YouTube user julieg713 has this instructional video on how to recycle your old pants into a functional iPad case.

Make one out of felt

It's simple, it's easy, and it's made out of felt. Check out how they made this case over at Funnel Cloud.

