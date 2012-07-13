Here Are The Best Do-It-Yourself iPad Cases

Photo: Frank Hsueh/TUAW
It’s entirely too easy to drop a load of cash on a case to protect your iPad.Why not follow these examples and get industrious? Make your own iPad case to protect your device and save some money at the same time.
If you're handy with a needle and thread, you could take a crack at emulating this case over at Fussy Cut to create a simple, elegant iPad case from scratch.
Here's an inventive application for quilters -- you can make an iPad case out of cloth that can roll up in such a way that it props up your device. Follow the instructions right here.
It doesn't need to be expensive to work -- you can get creative with some duct tape and you've got an impromptu iPad sleeve, just like we found on TUAW.
Based on how nice this case looks, you'd never guess that it was built on top of a plain mailer envelope. Want one for yourself? The instructions are right here.
Why not make a cheap version of what would probably be a much more expensive case? You can follow the instructions here to convert a marble composition into an iPad case.
If you'd rather have something a step above the composition notebook case, follow these instructions on how to make your own using a piece of leather and an elastic strap.
YouTube user julieg713 has this instructional video on how to recycle your old pants into a functional iPad case.
It's simple, it's easy, and it's made out of felt. Check out how they made this case over at Funnel Cloud.
