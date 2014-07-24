This DIY Home Security System Smashed Its Goals On Kickstarter

Novi Security Novi’s app that goes along with the security system.

A new do-it-yourself home security system has just raised $US175,681 on Kickstarter, obliterating its goal of $US80,000.

The system comes from a company called Novi Security and lets you install small detectors in your house that notify you when there is any motion or smoke.

It works similarly to Nest in that you can control the sensor remotely. You just attach as many sensors as you want to the ceiling in different rooms in your house. Then, when they detect motion or smoke, they will automatically start taking pictures and send them to your phone through a base station that you plug in to any wall of your house.

You can also remotely request the sensors take a picture of a room whenever and wherever you want through Novi’s app.

Now that Novi’s Kickstarter campaign is over, they’re accepting pre-orders on their site. You can get the starter kit, which includes one sensor, the base station, and the app for $US199. And you can get additional sensors for $US89.

According to the company, the three things that set Novi apart from its competitors in the space are its discreet design and ability to be placed anywhere, its smoke detection capabilities, and its price.

