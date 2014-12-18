15 Smart DIY Holiday Gift Ideas From Pinterest

A thoughtful gift you made yourself says even more than a high price tag.
Pinterest is a major destination for crafty people looking for inspiration. We prowled Pinterest to find some of the best DIY treasures that you can gift your loved ones this holiday season.
With these homemade gifts, you could even avoid the mall altogether.
Using a scrap of leather and two split rings, sew a floral scarf together so that it can be used to carry a camera.
You can use a sewing machine if you have a needle that's able to be used on leather. Otherwise, you'll need to hand stitch it.
Even adults love hot chocolate. All you'll need for this one is a mason jar, cocoa mix, marshmallows, and a shot-size bottle of Bailey's.
The recipient should make the hot chocolate as they normally would, then add the alcohol to taste.
Use cute fabric to sew together 3-inch squares, then fill them three-fourths of the way with rice.
To warm them up, put them in the microwave for 20 seconds or so.
For this project, you'll need two strips of stretchy fabric approximately 6' by 22'.
Sew them together, then fold them inside out and sew again.
A recipe on the Everything Etsy blog will make up to 8 tins of lip balm.
Ingredients include beeswax pellets, shea butter, almond oil, and orange or lemon essential oils. After melting the beeswax, shea butter, and almond oil together, add the essential oils and let it cool.
To make these, you'll need a variety of colours of clay that you can roll together and bake.
The more colours you use, the cooler it will look.
Conversation before morning coffee can be tough.
Use an oil-based marker, like a DecoArt Glass Paint Marker, to draw guidelines on a coffee mug.
Using a stencil and fabric paint, you can make towels you would never find in a store.
Make sure you use a mat so your table's protected if the paint leaks through the towel.
You can make up your own design or use scrapbook stickers as stencils for this project. Make sure you use oil-based markers so that the paint doesn't wash off in the dishwasher.
After you finish your drawing, bake the mug in the oven for 30 minutes.
Use a letter stencil and a pencil to draw out words on the fabric of your choice. Once you've got the spacing and lettering right, trace over the pencil lines with a fabric marker.
Make sure you wrap the fabric around cardboard to keep it from bleeding through.
A funnel makes it simple to add hot cocoa mix, sprinkles, and marshmallows to a clean, empty ornament.
Make sure you add a note so that the recipient knows how to make the hot chocolate.
This recipe from Food for my Family calls for a concoction of shea butter, coconut oil, almond oil, rosemary essential oil, and peppermint essential oil.
The cream will create a moisturizing layer to protect from razor burn, and it seems relatively easy to make at home.
The cubes dissolve in the shower, giving off a vapor that can help get rid of the irritation that comes with a bad cold.
Using an ice cube tray, combine baking soda, corn starch, baby VapoRub, and water. The cubes dry overnight, but they are soft and break easily.
Once you rinse it out, it's easy to customise a Jack Daniels bottle any way you want.
A stylish soap dispenser is a great addition to any apartment's decor.
This one's a little more complicated, but it's worth the effort. You'll have to sew together pieces for the whale's back, belly, tail, and fins, then stuff it with filling.
If you make it through all the steps, you'll end up with this cute stuffed whale.
