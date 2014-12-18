15 Smart DIY Holiday Gift Ideas From Pinterest

A thoughtful gift you made yourself says even more than a high price tag. 

Pinterest is a major destination for crafty people looking for inspiration. We prowled Pinterest to find some of the best DIY treasures that you can gift your loved ones this holiday season. 

With these homemade gifts, you could even avoid the mall altogether.

Make your favourite photographer a more stylish camera strap.

Using a scrap of leather and two split rings, sew a floral scarf together so that it can be used to carry a camera.

You can use a sewing machine if you have a needle that's able to be used on leather. Otherwise, you'll need to hand stitch it.

Click here to see how to make it »

Give the ingredients for a delicious adult treat.

Even adults love hot chocolate. All you'll need for this one is a mason jar, cocoa mix, marshmallows, and a shot-size bottle of Bailey's.

The recipient should make the hot chocolate as they normally would, then add the alcohol to taste.

Click here to see how to make it »

Sew pouches that can keep your hands warm on snow days.

Use cute fabric to sew together 3-inch squares, then fill them three-fourths of the way with rice.

To warm them up, put them in the microwave for 20 seconds or so.

Click here to see how to make it »

Craft stretchy headbands for the kids in your life.

For this project, you'll need two strips of stretchy fabric approximately 6' by 22'.

Sew them together, then fold them inside out and sew again.

Click here to see how to make it »

Cure chapped lips with this homemade lip balm.

A recipe on the Everything Etsy blog will make up to 8 tins of lip balm.

Ingredients include beeswax pellets, shea butter, almond oil, and orange or lemon essential oils. After melting the beeswax, shea butter, and almond oil together, add the essential oils and let it cool.

Click here to see how to make it »

Use oven-bake clay to make these marbled ring dishes.

To make these, you'll need a variety of colours of clay that you can roll together and bake.

The more colours you use, the cooler it will look.

Click here to see how to make it »

Make any coffee addict laugh with this customised mug.

Conversation before morning coffee can be tough.

Use an oil-based marker, like a DecoArt Glass Paint Marker, to draw guidelines on a coffee mug.

Click here to see how to make it »

Paint unique kitchen towels for your favourite cook.

Using a stencil and fabric paint, you can make towels you would never find in a store.

Make sure you use a mat so your table's protected if the paint leaks through the towel.

Click here to see how to make it »

Create a unique mug design that won't wash away.

You can make up your own design or use scrapbook stickers as stencils for this project. Make sure you use oil-based markers so that the paint doesn't wash off in the dishwasher.

After you finish your drawing, bake the mug in the oven for 30 minutes.

Click here to see how to make it »

Stencil a loved one's favourite quote on a pillow.

Use a letter stencil and a pencil to draw out words on the fabric of your choice. Once you've got the spacing and lettering right, trace over the pencil lines with a fabric marker.

Make sure you wrap the fabric around cardboard to keep it from bleeding through.

Click here to see how to make it »

Fill an ornament with everything you need for hot cocoa.

A funnel makes it simple to add hot cocoa mix, sprinkles, and marshmallows to a clean, empty ornament.

Make sure you add a note so that the recipient knows how to make the hot chocolate.

Click here to see how to make it »

Cook up some shaving cream that's perfect for sensitive skin.

This recipe from Food for my Family calls for a concoction of shea butter, coconut oil, almond oil, rosemary essential oil, and peppermint essential oil.

The cream will create a moisturizing layer to protect from razor burn, and it seems relatively easy to make at home.

Click here to see how to make it »

Help them survive cold and flu season with these vaporizing shower cubes.

The cubes dissolve in the shower, giving off a vapor that can help get rid of the irritation that comes with a bad cold.

Using an ice cube tray, combine baking soda, corn starch, baby VapoRub, and water. The cubes dry overnight, but they are soft and break easily.

Click here to see how to make it »

Turn your used liquor bottles into fancy soap dispensers.

Once you rinse it out, it's easy to customise a Jack Daniels bottle any way you want.

A stylish soap dispenser is a great addition to any apartment's decor.

Click here to see how to make it »

Stitch together an adorable whale from used jeans.

This one's a little more complicated, but it's worth the effort. You'll have to sew together pieces for the whale's back, belly, tail, and fins, then stuff it with filling.

If you make it through all the steps, you'll end up with this cute stuffed whale.

Click here to see how to make it »

