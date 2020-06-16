I dyed my hair purple while I was stuck at home, and I found it was surprisingly simple

Gabbi Shaw/Insider Before and after.

For as long as I’ve been dyeing my hair (almost 10 years now!), I’ve always been nervous to try something bold like purple, blue, or green.

Since my hair salon has been closed for months and I’m not seeing anyone in real life besides my family, I decided to take the plunge and dye my hair purple at home.

The experience was surprisingly easy, though a bit nerve-wracking – but I love the end result.

I’d definitely dye my hair again in the future, even when the world returns to normal.

During the pandemic, more and more celebrities began dyeing their hair fun colours because they were bored. Celebrities, they’re just like us!

Despite years of dyeing my hair, I’ve always been nervous to dye it anything other than a biologically possible colour (that rules out blue, purple, pink, green) – but considering I’m not seeing anyone in real life apart from my family members, now seemed like the best time to try it out.

Here’s how I went about dyeing my hair purple, from the dye I used to whose help I enlisted to make this transformation.

I’m no stranger to dyeing my hair. I’ve been relatively consistently colouring it since I was 16 years old. It’s been all shades — but I’ve never experimented with something as out there as purple.

Gabbi Shaw/Insider Red, blonde, brown — I’ve tried almost everything.

My natural hair colour is a dull shade of brown, so in 10th grade, I tried a small smattering of blonde highlights, then half a head, then a full head of highlights – and then I dyed it black. Then it went back to brown, blonde highlights, a reddish shade, dark brown, blonde, red with some pink, a fully bleached head (regrets) … I could go on and on. I’m lucky I still have any hair left.

But I’ve never gone bolder, colour-wise, than an extremely light pink. Since we’re all stuck at home and my hair salon is closed, I thought, “Why not try it yourself?”

Here’s what my hair looked like before I dyed it. I’m growing out years of blonde highlights, so the top is dark, while the bottom is bleached.

Gabbi Shaw/Insider A little frizzy.

Since it’s recommended that you brush your hair out before dyeing it, it’s frizzier than normal in these photos. It’s also recommended that you don’t wash your hair immediately before dyeing it, as the natural oils help the dye stick to your hair and prevent your scalp from getting irritated by the chemicals.

I used the “Ultra Violet” shade from famed hair dye company Manic Panic.

Gabbi Shaw/Insider Ultra Violet Manic Panic.

Manic Panic has been around since 1977. Their dyes are all vegan and cruelty-free. They sell various types of dye: the classic semi-permanent (that’s what I chose), pastel semi-permanent (only good on bleached hair), their Amplified semi-permanent dye (lasts longer than the classic), dye styling gel, and coloured hairspray.

My hair’s not bleached, so the pastel tones would not work on my colour. As this was my first time, I went for the less intense “Classic High Voltage” dye. According to the website, it lasts four to six weeks, depending on how often you wash your hair.

The jar set me back $US13.99 plus tax and shipping.

Here’s what it looks like straight out of the container. It’s recommend that you stir it a bit before application.

Gabbi Shaw/Insider The hair dye.

For those who see this vivid shade and get nervous – mixing the dye with some conditioner can help mellow out the colour, though I went for the full ultra violet experience.

I enlisted my mum to help me out, since my hair is pretty long these days.

Gabbi Shaw/Insider It’s go-time.

If you’re looking to do more of a highlight look, I’d recommend getting a tint brush, but since I planned on just covering the blonde parts of my hair, my mum applied with her gloved hands.

Always make sure to do a skin test before applying hair dye – allergic reactions are rare, but not uncommon. Just ask this girl whose forehead swelled to double its size due to an allergic reaction.

Covering up your clothes, using gloves, and applying Vaseline around your hairline are all musts to make sure you avoid staining your clothes and skin with dye.

I sectioned my hair into layers, and the fun began. Here’s what the purple looked like as it was being applied to my hair.

Gabbi Shaw/Insider The process.

You can see that the purple barely shows up on the darker parts of my hair. I can imagine I would have been disappointed with this barely tinted dark hair if I hadn’t looked up the results before buying the dye.

Always do your research – but as a rule of thumb, having lighter hair makes this much easier.

After around 15 minutes and almost an entire jar of dye, it was time to put my hair up in a shower cap and let it sit for 30 minutes.

Gabbi Shaw/Insider Not my best look.

As I mentioned, this was particularly easy because I was using the natural ombré look that my hair had, since my roots were growing out. All my mum had to do was use her gloved hands to directly apply the dye to all the blonde parts of my hair, and make sure they were saturated with dye, with no random blonde streaks.

For those who are attempting to do more of a dimensional look, highlights, or even a full head of hair, getting a tint brush is a must, so the colours won’t look streaky and to ensure you don’t miss a spot. The Manic Panic dye does not come with one, or with gloves – here’s a kit with solid reviews for $US3.99 from Ulta.

The jar was almost empty by the time I was finished. Anyone who is attempting to do their full head should invest in at least two jars of dye.

When my 30 minutes was up, it was time to shower. Manic Panic recommends washing out the dye with cold water, so I rocked a bathing suit and tried to keep my body out of the ice cold shower stream as much as possible.

Gabbi Shaw/Insider Would not recommend.

This was the most difficult part of the process because showering in cold water is an overall unpleasant experience. In the future, I’d most likely ask for someone’s help washing out my hair in the sink.

Washing with cold water is important – hot water causes your hair’s cuticles to open up, and the water can then leach the colour right out of your hair. Also important: just use water, no shampoo or conditioner.

The idea is to wash out the dye until the water runs clear — this what the water looked like.

Gabbi Shaw/Insider The aftermath.

I wanted to see what the water colour looked like, so I kept this around. I was consistently rinsing my hair for 15 minutes, and the water still wasn’t as clear as it was supposed to be.

After I thought I got all the dye out, I hopped out of the shower — even though my hair was wet, it was clearly purple!

Gabbi Shaw/Insider It’s purple!

Note the purple dye stains on my shirt. Those came after I brushed out my hair.

But, clearly, the purple wasn’t all gone. I ended up staining this shirt and my hairbrush. They’re now both tinged purple.

Gabbi Shaw/Insider Everything has a purple hue.

I’d recommend not wearing anything or using anything you’d be upset about getting stained.

Here’s the finished product! My hair is an undeniable shade of violet.

Gabbi Shaw/Insider It’s done.

After blow-drying it out, I was extremely pleased with myself and my mum. We’d done it – without staining my skin or blowing my forehead up to twice its size.

This is what it looked like after a few washes.

Gabbi Shaw/Insider It’s more lilac.

It’s clearly washed out and become a lilac-esque shade, but I’m still into it.

Would I do it again? Definitely! Though next time, I would enlist someone else’s help to make sure the water is totally clear. I still have a jar of Fuschia Shock waiting for me.

Gabbi Shaw/Insider Fuschia Shock.

There’s still an entire rainbow left to try.

