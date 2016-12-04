This Lego-style furniture can be transformed into giant toys for kids

Spyntex is furniture which can be built into different shapes, just like Lego.
It consists of 61 elements and each piece has a long and a short side. This means they can be flipped over to create anything from a bench to a kid’s toy.
It has been successfully funded on Kickstarter and it is available to buy from £195.
Produced by Claudia Romeo. Special thanks to Lindsay Dodgson.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.