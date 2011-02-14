Photo: Wonder How To

If the whale tail cookies and edible undies weren’t naughty enough, you’ve still got about 24 hours left before Valentine’s Day to whip up one of F.A.T. artist Randy Sarafan’s step-by-step clap-off bras. Inspired by the electronic singing panties and remote-controlled bras of the secret underworld of Syrian lingerie, Sarafan made a mission to “fast-forward lingerie technology in the West.”Only 27 steps to go. You better get started.



Via DIY Clap-Off Bra on WonderHowTo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.