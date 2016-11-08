The first ballots cast on Election Day have officially been recorded

Voters in the township of Dixville Notch in New Hampshire have officially cast the first ballots of Election Day.
Eight ballots were cast, with Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton coming out ahead with four votes.
Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, received two votes. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson racked up one vote, and there was one write-in vote for Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee.
The Dixville Notch votes mark the official start of Election Day balloting in a contest that, so far, has favoured Clinton to win. However, the data suggest close races in key battleground states such as North Carolina, Iowa, and Colorado.
