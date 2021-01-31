Dixie D'Amelio is facing backlash for 'tone-deaf' comments about why she didn't attend college

TikTok/@maddiedobs; Jim Spellman/WireImage Dixie D’Amelio starred in a Vogue video published Thursday and made comments about not attending college that sparked backlash from fans.

TikToker Dixie D’Amelio is facing backlash after addressing her choice to not attend college.

In a Vogue video, the 19-year-old said she didn’t want to hear her songs played at frat parties.

People called her remarks “tone-deaf,” while others defended her right to make her own choices.

Dixie D’Amelio has sparked criticism among her fans and followers for addressing her reasons for not going to college.

Vogue published a video on Thursday starring the 19-year-old TikToker and her boyfriend Noah Beck as part of the magazine’s “24 Hours” video series.

In late 2019, Dixie and her younger sister, Charli D’Amelio, went from being virtually unknown high school students from Connecticut to becoming famous on the video-sharing app TikTok. The D’Amelio sisters and their parents have developed major followings on social media, and they’re set to star in a Hulu docuseries about their rise to fame.

D’Amelio, while cooking breakfast, told Vogue viewers that after moving with her family to Los Angeles in May 2020, she wanted to be more independent and moved to her own apartment that October.

“It was fun living with my family, but I also was supposed to be in college right now, so I thought I needed to learn how to grow on my own and mature, and I wasn’t doing that because I would just have my mum do things for me,” D’Amelio said.

She added: “So now living by myself, I still go home every day to my parents’ house and have my mum do things for me, but that’s what mums are for, right?”

D’Amelio went on to say that she was “fully” accepted to college in August 2019 and decided not to attend. She did not share the name of the school where she was accepted.

“I decided not to go because just travelling back and forth was going to be a lot, and I was also really scared because I saw someone make a TikTok saying that they would play my songs at a frat party, and that’s really what turned me away from going to school because I don’t think I could handle that level of embarrassment â€” being at a frat party and hearing someone play my song,” D’Amelio said.

D’Amelio started releasing music in 2020, including her song “Be Happy” and other singles featuring Wiz Khalifa and Liam Payne.

Some people called D’Amelio’s comments about college in her Vogue video ‘privileged’ and ‘tone-deaf’

TikTok user @maddiedobs posted a clip ofD’Amelio’s Vogue video with nearly 30,000 shares and 1 million “likes” at the time of writing. In comments, some users called D’Amelio’s comments about her apparent reasons for not going to college “tone-deaf.”

“Imagine getting into college AND having the money to pay for it, but not going bc someone will play your song at a party,” one user commented on TikTok.

dixie damelio saying she won’t go to college bc she doesn’t want people to play her songs at a frat party…. I – — B+ (@bryn_alexxa) January 28, 2021

In comments, others called the TikToker’s apparent reasons for not going to college as “privileged,” and pointed out that with millions of followers on social media, she is likely setting an example for younger viewers.

Some fans of D’Amelio’s came to her defence in comments on TikTok, saying that as a 19-year-old, she has a right to make her own decisions about her life.

Representatives for Dixie D’Amelio did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

